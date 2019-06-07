Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

House Intelligence Committee to hold open hearing on Mueller report

In this image, Adam Schiff looks down while wearing a suit.
Chairman of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee announced on Friday that it will hold an open hearing on June 12 covering the "counterintelligence implications" of the Mueller report.

Driving the news: "Our Committee's goal will be to explain to the American people the serious counterintelligence concerns raised by the Mueller Report, examine the depth and breadth of the unethical and unpatriotic conduct it describes, and produce prescriptive remedies to ensure that this never happens again," Chairman of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff wrote in a statement.

Context: Amid growing calls to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, House Democrats are opting instead to continue holding hearings under the umbrella of standard congressional oversight.

