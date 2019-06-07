House Intelligence Committee to hold open hearing on Mueller report

The House Intelligence Committee announced on Friday that it will hold an open hearing on June 12 covering the "counterintelligence implications" of the Mueller report.

Driving the news: "Our Committee's goal will be to explain to the American people the serious counterintelligence concerns raised by the Mueller Report, examine the depth and breadth of the unethical and unpatriotic conduct it describes, and produce prescriptive remedies to ensure that this never happens again," Chairman of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff wrote in a statement.