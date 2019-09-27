Stories

Scoop: House Intelligence Committee to hear from inspector general on Ukraine

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes and chairman Adam Schiff listen to testimony
Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes and chairman Adam Schiff at Thursday's hearing on Ukraine. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee will return from the House recess for a closed hearing Oct. 4 featuring testimony from Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who handled the whistleblower complaint over President Trump's actions on Ukraine, two committee sources told Axios.

Why it matters: Atkinson is the inspector general who determined that the whistleblower complaint was an "urgent concern" that "appears credible." Atkinson is likely to be able to give the most detailed testimony on the issues raised by the complaint, short of the committee hearing directly from the whistleblower.

Ukraine