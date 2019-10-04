House committees leading the impeachment inquiry against President Trump requested documents on Friday from Vice President Mike Pence to examine the extent of his participation in or knowledge of Trump's actions while he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

The big picture: The committees are requesting these documents by Oct. 15 — if Pence fails to comply, a subpoena will follow. Per Axios' reporting, the White House is planning to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter arguing that Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers' demands until she holds a full House vote formally approving an impeachment inquiry.