19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Homeland Security panel subpoenas acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Friday subpoenaed Chad Wolf, citing the DHS acting secretary's refusal to appear at a hearing next week on global threats.

Driving the news: A DHS official said it would be "inappropriate" for Wolf to appear at the Sept. 17 hearing due to his pending nomination for secretary of homeland security, per a letter to the panel earlier this week. The agency offered acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli to be present instead.

What they're saying: "Mr. Wolf's refusal to testify —thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time — is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the Department and the Nation," Thompson said in a statement.

  • "Nineteen years after the attacks of 9/11, we continue to face grave threats to the homeland. From the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of right-wing extremism to ongoing election interference, there are urgent threats requiring our attention," he added.
  • "The Committee has not only the authority, but also an obligation to execute its Constitutional oversight responsibilities regarding Mr. Wolf's decision and the Department's actions in securing the homeland. As Chairman, I intend to ensure the Committee fulfills that responsibility."

Worth noting: The House and Senate Intelligence Committees are investigating DHS based on a former senior officials' whistleblower complaint who alleges he was instructed to stop giving assessments on threats of Russian interference in the U.S. because it "made the president look bad."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Sep 10, 2020 - Technology

Microsoft: Trump and Biden's campaigns were targeted by hackers in Iran, China this year

Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 9 and President Trump on Sept. 10. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cyberattacks organized in Russia, China and Iran have targeted the 2020 election, President Trump's and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns this year, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.

The big picture: The 2020 presidential election is rife with opportunities for foreign actors to sow chaos, since results will likely be delayed due to record mail-in ballots. Protests for racial justice and calls to restructure policing in the U.S. also give Russia an opportunity to spread disinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Behind the scenes of the U.S.-brokered Israel-Bahrain agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem and Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Photo: RONEN ZVULUN / Getty Images

Hours after the August 13 announcement of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, senior Bahraini officials called President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House envoy Avi Berkowitz with a message: "We want to be next," U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.

Why it matters: Israel and Bahrain had a secret relationship for over two decades, meaning neither country had diplomatic relations and most of their contacts were through covert talks behind the scenes. However the talks which led to the joint statement on establishing full diplomatic relations took just 29 days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Science

California wildfires fuel a Northwest nightmare

In Talent, Ore., Rob Price helps his mother, Yvonne Webber, find personal items in her destroyed home. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

Portland and Seattle currently have the worst air quality in the world, thanks to wildfires raging along the length of the West Coast. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, particularly those with medical conditions.

The big picture: Wildfires are raging near population centers at the same time as they threaten cherished state landmarks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow