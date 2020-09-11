House Homeland Security panel subpoenas acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Friday subpoenaed Chad Wolf, citing the DHS acting secretary's refusal to appear at a hearing next week on global threats.

Driving the news: A DHS official said it would be "inappropriate" for Wolf to appear at the Sept. 17 hearing due to his pending nomination for secretary of homeland security, per a letter to the panel earlier this week. The agency offered acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli to be present instead.

What they're saying: "Mr. Wolf's refusal to testify —thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time — is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the Department and the Nation," Thompson said in a statement.

"Nineteen years after the attacks of 9/11, we continue to face grave threats to the homeland. From the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of right-wing extremism to ongoing election interference, there are urgent threats requiring our attention," he added.

"The Committee has not only the authority, but also an obligation to execute its Constitutional oversight responsibilities regarding Mr. Wolf's decision and the Department's actions in securing the homeland. As Chairman, I intend to ensure the Committee fulfills that responsibility."

Worth noting: The House and Senate Intelligence Committees are investigating DHS based on a former senior officials' whistleblower complaint who alleges he was instructed to stop giving assessments on threats of Russian interference in the U.S. because it "made the president look bad."