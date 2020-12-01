Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Labor groups ask Pelosi to apply trade test to Foreign Affairs chair

Pelosi. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Labor groups are urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to oppose a bid by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) to lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee, arguing that his "pro-corporate trade" stances should preclude him from being elected to the powerful position.

What they're saying: "How America’s trade is structured, and by whom, is fundamental in determining whether we advance workers’ rights," the Communications Workers of America, Teamsters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers write in a letter obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: A contested election for the chairmanship is expected this week.

  • The committee's jurisdiction is much broader in scope than just trade, touching on everything from foreign assistance to national security, cyber issues and public diplomacy.
  • Nearly three dozen progressive groups last month endorsed Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) for the job instead.

The big picture: Progressives aren't just weighing in on congressional leadership.

  • Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Rep.-elects Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) joined a petition to try to block President-elect Biden's former chief of staff from getting an administration position.
  • Progressives have also been outspoken in their opposition to the idea of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as Transportation secretary.

Details: Critics of Meeks highlight his role in launching the bipartisan Friends of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Caucus — and say pro-corporate trade is a political loser for the 2022 midterms as Democrats seek support from working-class voters upset with a "rigged economy."

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

The broken pipeline for Latino executives

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Latino professionals have the widest gap between representation in the labor force and executive positions — bigger than that of any other minority group.

Why it matters: Latinos will make up a quarter of the U.S. population by 2050, and scores of U.S. firms profit off of Latino consumers, but this group is absent from the business world's highest and most impactful decision-making positions.

Dan PrimackIna Fried
37 mins ago - Technology

Salesforce will buy Slack for $28 billion

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Salesforce on Tuesday afternoon said the company will pay $27.7 billion in cash and stock to buy workplace collaboration platform Slack.

Why it matters: This is the largest software merger since IBM agreed to buy Red Hat in late 2018, and creates a cloud giant that can better compete with Microsoft.

Alayna TreeneShawna Chen
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell circulates revised GOP coronavirus stimulus plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) talks with reporters in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell circulated a new framework for coronavirus stimulus legislation to Republican members on Tuesday that would establish a fresh round of funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program and implement widespread liability protections, according to a copy of the draft proposal obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: The revised GOP relief plan comes after McConnell's meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, during which they went over in detail what provisions would get backing from President Trump.

