55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats say subpoena for Trump's financial records meets Supreme Court's requirements

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Thursday released a memo arguing that House Democrats' subpoena for President Trump's financial records already meets the requirements set out by the Supreme Court for Congress to obtain those documents.

The backdrop: The Supreme Court kicked House Democrats' subpoena back to a lower court last month, ruling that neither side had put forward a compelling analysis of how to balance congressional subpoenas with the separation of powers.

  • "The House's approach would leave essentially no limits on the congressional power to subpoena the President’s personal records. A limitless subpoena power could transform the established practice of the political branches and allow Congress to aggrandize itself at the President's expense," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the Supreme Court's ruling.

Worth noting: The subpoena doesn't target Trump directly, but is instead addressed to Mazars USA, the president's longtime accounting firm.

What they're saying: The memo from House Democrats argues that Trump's "non-public financial information is the best evidence to help Congress develop and enact legislation to promote transparency, enhance public confidence in the integrity of elected officials including the President, and prevent grave conflict of interests for this and any future presidents."

  • It says that the subpoena will move forward the House's "investigations into presidential ethics and conflicts of interest, presidential financial disclosures, and presidential adherence to constitutional safeguards to prevent corruption and undue influence, in aid of Congress’s consideration of presidential ethics reforms."

Fadel Allassan
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows downplays RNC Hatch Act concerns

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday downplayed concerns that Republican National Convention events staged at the White House potentially violated the Hatch Act during a Politico virtual event.

Why it matters: The Hatch Act prevents executive branch employees from engaging in partisan political activity, though it does not apply to the president and vice president. Previous administrations have avoided hosting campaign-style events at the White House in order to separate politics from governing.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Top Democrat introduces bill to counter Trump's "politicization" of USPS

Photo: Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) introduced a bill on Tuesday designed to counter President Trump's "politicization of the Postal Service" on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The bill follows Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's combative testimony before Maloney's committee on Monday, where he testified that he would not reverse the operational changes that have reportedly caused widespread mail delays ahead of the 2020 election.

Rashaan Ayesh
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Court deems Virginia school board's transgender bathroom ban unconstitutional

Gavin Grimm attends 2019 DoSomething Gala in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a Virginia school board's transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional — a win for transgender rights proponents, AP reports.

Context: Gavin Grimm sued Gloucester County School Board after he was told to use private restrooms or bathrooms that did not match his gender identity while at school.

