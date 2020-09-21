House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11

House Democrats on Monday released their proposal for short-term legislation to fund the government through December 11.

Why it matters: This is Congress' chief legislative focus before the election. They must pass a continuing resolution (CR) before midnight on Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown — something both Hill leaders and the White House have claimed is off the table.

The release of the 104-page bill comes after days of negotiations between congressional Republicans and Democrats over when the CR should expire and what exceptions should be included.

Both sides agreed that the legislation should be a "clean" CR — meaning only barebones changes to existing funding levels in order to pass it quickly, reserving more time for lengthier debates over broader FY2021 appropriations.

What isn't in it: $30 billion in farmer bailout money that the White House has been pushing for.

Lingering issues over the demand ultimately delayed lawmakers' self-imposed deadline to roll out the proposal on Friday.

What they're saying: "House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need. This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted shortly after Democrats' proposal dropped, indicating that it faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

However, there were no immediate signs from the White House that they would oppose the bill despite the omission.

Top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday morning that while the White House prefers the aid were included, "Most of all we want a clean CR to keep the government open."

Timing: House leadership has said they want to consider the CR this week.

