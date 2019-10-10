Stories

Scoop: House Democrats want testimony from Trump's former Russia advisor

Former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Fiona Hill
Fiona Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The House committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine have requested that his former Russia advisor Fiona Hill appear for a deposition on Oct. 14, as well as turn over several documents dating back to January 2017.

Context: Hill left her role as Trump's top Russia aide in August, although she had wrapped up most of her work by mid-July. It's unclear how much she knew about the controversial July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

  • Hill, a longstanding policy expert and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, served under both H.R. McMaster and John Bolton on the National Security Council.

What to watch: The White House made it clear in a letter to House Democratic leaders on Tuesday that it has no plans to cooperate with the committees' interview or document requests.

  • It was unclear as of Wednesday evening whether the Trump administration plans to block Hill from complying.

Hill could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump-Ukraine investigation