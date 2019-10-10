Scoop: House Democrats want testimony from Trump's former Russia advisor

The House committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine have requested that his former Russia advisor Fiona Hill appear for a deposition on Oct. 14, as well as turn over several documents dating back to January 2017.

Context: Hill left her role as Trump's top Russia aide in August, although she had wrapped up most of her work by mid-July. It's unclear how much she knew about the controversial July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of Democrats' impeachment inquiry.