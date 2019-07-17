Unlike their reluctance on impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leadership were eager to make a public spectacle of President Trump's racist comments.
What happened: In a blistering floor speech, Pelosi described Trump's tweets as "disgraceful," "disgusting," and "racist," prompting Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins to demand her words be "taken down."
- By House precedent, "References to racial or other discrimination on the part of the President are not in order."
- A fiery, two-hour showdown between Democrats and Republicans ensued, with the House ultimately voting largely along party lines not to strike Pelosi's words from the record.
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who had defended Trump's tweets earlier in the day, told Axios: "What we just saw today was a very sad day in this House. Probably a historic day. ... The very person who is supposed to uphold the rules broke the rule."
For history ... WASHINGTON (AP) — Divided House votes to condemn Trump's "racist" tweets against Democratic congresswomen of color, over GOP opposition.
- The four Republicans who voted to condemn Trump's remarks: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan, Will Hurd of Texas and Susan Brooks of Indiana, who is retiring.
- Also backing the measure was Michigan's independent Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP this month. (AP)
The bottom line: The chaotic scene underscores deep divisions within Congress over when, if ever, to hold Trump accountable.
