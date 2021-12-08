Sign up for our daily briefing

House approves one-time, fast track process to raise debt limit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill, 222-212, that would allow Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own in an expedited process.

Why it matters: The move helps Congress avoid a messy and arduous process and clears the way for the Senate — which will still need to pass the bill — to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will default on its debts.

The details: The bill will allow the Senate to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the usual 60 votes needed to break a filibuster, allowing Democrats to pass it without Republican support.

  • The expedited process would only apply once.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was the lone Republican to vote for the bill in the House.

What's next: The bill creating an expedited process still needs 60 Senate votes to pass the chamber, where GOP leaders have expressed confidence that at least 10 of their members will join Democrats in voting for cloture.

Go deeper: Congressional leaders clinch support for crucial defense bill, debt limit votes

Editor's note: This story was inadvertently published prior to the vote.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Congress hunts for shortcut to pass defense funding, debt limit combo

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer returned to his office Monday. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The scramble in Congress to pass the National Defense Authorization Act is being complicated by an effort to tie it to a needed hike in the federal debt limit.

Why it matters: The House and Senate are rapidly coming up against a series of deadlines they must address before the end of the year — or risk disrupting crucial military funding and upending the economy. Congressional leaders are now hoping they can knock out both "must-pass" priorities in one, complex swoop.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Dec 6, 2021 - Technology

Congress' chip-funding pause raises alarms

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Despite bipartisan support in the Senate, a plea by the Commerce Secretary and growing desperation from industry officials, Congress still can't get a key bill that funds the U.S. chip business over the finish line.

Why it matters: With the global chip shortage continuing to crimp the economy, the semiconductor industry has ramped up pressure for funding of U.S.-based manufacturing facilities as one remedy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders clinch support for crucial defense bill, debt limit votes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passes waiting reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress has found a shortcut to pass its annual defense funding bill and raise the debt limit.

Driving the news: The House voted Tuesday night on two major bills — one creating a one-time, fast-track process for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, and another passing its annual defense bill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

