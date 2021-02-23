The 117th Congress is the most ethnically and racially diverse Congress yet, but the House Republican ranks remain far more white than that of their Democratic counterparts.

Why it matters: American demographics are rapidly changing, with the nation projected to be majority minority in 2045. Representation has improved in Congress, but only about 28% of House members are Black, Hispanic, Asian or indigenous — even though those groups make up 39% of the total population, according to census data.