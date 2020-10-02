2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to condemn QAnon conspiracy theory

QAnon supporters protesting in Los Angeles in August. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution on Friday that condemns QAnon, the far-right, online conspiracy movement that promotes baseless theories about the U.S. government.

Why it matters: QAnon has slowly seeped into mainstream American politics this year, and its growing influence is sowing fear and confusion around some of today's most important issues, such as the upcoming presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic, Axios' Stef W. Kight and Sara Fischer report.

Context: Broadly, the movement purports without evidence that posts by an anonymous internet user from within the federal government are alluding to a secret war that the "deep state" is waging against President Trump.

  • It has grown exponentially on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter despite efforts from both companies to crack down on potentially dangerous misinformation.
  • The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019, according to Yahoo News.

By the numbers: Friday's House vote was 371 to 18 in favor of the resolution sponsored by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Denver Riggleman (R-Va.).

  • 17 Republicans and one independent voted against the resolution, including Reps. Justin Amash (I-Mich) and Steve King (R-Iowa), per the Washington Post.
  • Rep. Andy Harris (Md.), also a Republican, voted present.

The other side: Though many GOP representatives supported the resolution, others argued that Democrats were making the condemnation a political issue because the resolution does not specifically call out antifa, a left-wing political movement, NPR reports.

What they're saying: "Today the House voted 371-18 to pass my resolution condemning QAnon — an overwhelming bipartisan repudiation of this extremist group and of the conspiracy theories tearing our country apart. Huge thanks to my partner [Rep. Riggleman]," Rep. Malinowski tweeted Friday.

The big picture: The resolution calls on the FBI and homeland security agencies "to continue to strengthen their focus on preventing violence, threats, harassment, and other criminal activity by extremists motivated by fringe political conspiracy theories."

  • It also "encourages the intelligence community to uncover any foreign support, assistance, or online amplification QAnon receives, as well as any QAnon affiliations, coordination, and contacts with foreign extremist organizations or groups espousing violence."

Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate passes bill funding government through December

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 84-10.

Where it stands: The legislation will avert a government shutdown before funding expires Wednesday night and before the Nov. 3 election. The House passed the same measure last week by a vote of 359-57 after House Democrats and the Trump administration agreed on the resolution.

  • Both sides agreed early in negotiations that the bill should be a "clean" continuing resolution — meaning each party would only make small changes to existing funding levels so the measure would pass through both chambers quickly, Axios' Alayna Treene reported last week. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.
Updated Oct 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump signs stopgap bill to prevent government shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel and President Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol in March. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to extend current levels of government funding after funding expired briefly, White House spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed early Thursday.

Why it matters: The move averts a government shutdown before the Nov. 3 election. The Senate on Wednesday passed the legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 84-10.

Oct 1, 2020 - World

When society faces the unprecedented

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Our febrile world is not normal.

The big picture: The precautions that we're taking against the spread of COVD-19; the way in which the president of the U.S. delights in violating political norms; the fires, hurricanes and other signs that catastrophic global warming has arrived; the virulent spread of the QAnon conspiracy theory — all of these things, and many more, represent a stunning break with the world as we knew it.

