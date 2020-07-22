47 mins ago - Technology

Twitter launches crackdown on QAnon

Photo: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Tuesday a sweeping crackdown against accounts pushing content related to far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

Why it matters: The move comes as Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in taking action against those using its service to spread misinformation, Axios' Ina Fried writes. The company has prioritized aiming enforcement actions at material that could lead to real-world harm.

Details: Twitter said it will "permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension."

  • The company is banning 7,000 QAnon-linked accounts in its initial crackdown and expects broader policy changes to limit the reach of another 150,000 accounts, NBC News first reported.

Those changes, per the company, include:

  • keeping QAnon-linked content and accounts out of trending topics and recommendations;
  • working to avoid highlighting such material in search and conversation threads; and
  • blocking QAnon-related URLs from being shared on Twitter.

The big picture: QAnon, which is premised on the idea that President Trump is leading a secret war on pedophile elites, began on anonymous message boards, but has spread widely on mainstream social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Twitter's move marks the first major crackdown aimed specifically at rooting out QAnon material.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 14,845,978— Total deaths: 615,364 — Total recoveries — 8,428,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,891,893 — Total deaths: 141,969 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Mike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump raises $20 million at virtual fundraiser

President Trump answers a question from ABC's Jonathan Karl at a coronavirus briefing Tuesday. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

President Trump answered onscreen questions at the White House on Tuesday night during his campaign's first virtual fundraiser, which raised more than $20 million from 300,000 donors, the campaign said.

The state of play: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, were hosts.

Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they're starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.

