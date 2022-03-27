The House candidates getting the most special interest money
Democratic House candidates are getting big-money boosts from political action committees and other outside groups, with over $16 million pouring into 10 races alone, according to financial data compiled by OpenSecrets.
Why it matters: Super PACs, nonprofits and party committees can pump unlimited sums into key states and districts to boost a candidate or wound an opponent. The vehicles also allow varying anonymity for donors.
- While outside money has influenced politics and campaigns for decades, this year's midterms could feature the most spending yet.
Between the lines: The numbers reflect the total amount of money, so far, special-interest groups have spent both in support of or against these 10 candidates whose campaigns have received the most outside attention.
- Nina Turner, a Democrat running in Ohio's 11th district, has sworn off taking any corporate PAC or lobbyist money.
- That hasn't stopped special-interest groups from spending over $1.7 million against her campaign, and others dropping roughly $650,000 to promote her.
- So far, all of the Republican House candidates reviewed in this group have only had outside money invested in support of their campaigns.
Go deeper: In Virginia, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger's campaign has received mostly positive attention from outside spending.
- Only $1,153 of the more than $1 million being spent has been in opposition to her candidacy, OpenSecrets found.