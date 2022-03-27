The House candidates getting the most special interest money

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: OpenSecrets; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Democratic House candidates are getting big-money boosts from political action committees and other outside groups, with over $16 million pouring into 10 races alone, according to financial data compiled by OpenSecrets.

Why it matters: Super PACs, nonprofits and party committees can pump unlimited sums into key states and districts to boost a candidate or wound an opponent. The vehicles also allow varying anonymity for donors.

While outside money has influenced politics and campaigns for decades, this year's midterms could feature the most spending yet.

Between the lines: The numbers reflect the total amount of money, so far, special-interest groups have spent both in support of or against these 10 candidates whose campaigns have received the most outside attention.

Nina Turner, a Democrat running in Ohio's 11th district, has sworn off taking any corporate PAC or lobbyist money.

That hasn't stopped special-interest groups from spending over $1.7 million against her campaign, and others dropping roughly $650,000 to promote her.

So far, all of the Republican House candidates reviewed in this group have only had outside money invested in support of their campaigns.

Go deeper: In Virginia, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger's campaign has received mostly positive attention from outside spending.