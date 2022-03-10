How much money House candidates are raising

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: FEC; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The top fundraisers in the House have something in common: high profiles.

Why it matters: In a chamber with four times more members than the Senate, having a title, unique brand or loud voice is a proven way to raise money as a candidate in the House.

In this year's Senate campaigns, donations are mostly flowing to tough-to-win states.

And Democratic challengers are outpacing incumbents in their states.

Key takeaways: Republicans need only a net gain of five seats this fall to take over the House. Their coffers are well-stocked.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a powerhouse fundraiser who brought in the most money apart from the two party leaders, told Fox News he intends to give most of it to other Republican candidates across the country.

Besides Crenshaw, many of the top Republican fundraisers objected to the 2020 election results.

They include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — one of the most vocal critics.

Another thing rank-and-file members share: the ability to be heard, either because of how loud they can speak or the prominence of their reputation, as Greene has shown.