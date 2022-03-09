How much money Senate candidates are raising
Senate candidates in some of the most competitive states entered this election year with a running start from big fundraising totals in 2021, Federal Election Commission records show.
The big picture: First and third place went to Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona — two of the most-targeted Democrats. In between is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who's been worried about a progressive challenger.
Details: Schumer's tally doesn't include funds raised through his leadership PAC, which would generally be large.
- Warnock's big numbers include runoff fundraising for the special election he won in January 2021, as well as fundraising for his re-election contest this November.
- Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chamber's only Black Republican lawmaker and mentioned as a potential presidential or vice presidential candidate, was the top recipient in his party.
- Michael Gibbons is one of the many primary contenders in Ohio's Senate race who's primarily self-funded. He donated $11.4 million to his own campaign.
What we're watching: Black lawmakers held three of the top 10 Senate fundraising spots — Warnock, Scott and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).
- She's seeking to topple Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).