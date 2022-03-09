How much money Senate candidates are raising

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: FEC; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Senate candidates in some of the most competitive states entered this election year with a running start from big fundraising totals in 2021, Federal Election Commission records show.

The big picture: First and third place went to Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona — two of the most-targeted Democrats. In between is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who's been worried about a progressive challenger.

Details: Schumer's tally doesn't include funds raised through his leadership PAC, which would generally be large.

Warnock's big numbers include runoff fundraising for the special election he won in January 2021, as well as fundraising for his re-election contest this November.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chamber's only Black Republican lawmaker and mentioned as a potential presidential or vice presidential candidate, was the top recipient in his party.

Michael Gibbons is one of the many primary contenders in Ohio's Senate race who's primarily self-funded. He donated $11.4 million to his own campaign.

What we're watching: Black lawmakers held three of the top 10 Senate fundraising spots — Warnock, Scott and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).