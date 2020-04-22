43 mins ago - Health

Hospitals planning to restart delayed medical procedures

Bob Herman

A nurse monitors IV drug levels. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

California is the latest state that plans to allow hospitals, doctors' practices, outpatient surgery centers and other facilities to resume some procedures and patient visits that have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The Trump administration and state leaders are urging that certain conditions be met before medical providers reopen their doors. For example, industry groups said procedures should resume only if the rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped for at least 14 days and if the organization has enough protective equipment for workers.

Between the lines: Health care providers had to slow down their normal operations because they needed to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients, didn't have sufficient protective gear and had to follow social distancing requirements. But they are eager to restart businesses because many procedures are lucrative and are increasing in urgency for some patients.

  • Some hospitals are advertising rescheduling for surgeries right now, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The federal government told hospitals not to pause certain life-saving treatments, like transplants, but even some of those have been delayed, STAT reports.

What to watch: More money from these procedures will start to flow back to the industry while, simultaneously, the federal government is routing bailout funding that is supposed to offset the lost revenue.

Bob Herman

Health care bailout fund reaches $175 billion

Hospitals have more taxpayer money coming their way. Photo: Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hospitals, doctors' practices and other health care providers are getting another $75 billion in taxpayer money to cover the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total pot of bailout funds to $175 billion.

The big picture: The first $30 billion has been dispersed to providers based on Medicare billings, which raised the ire of hospitals that treat higher amounts of poor patients and children. The federal government has said the next "targeted distributions" will go to providers in COVID-19 hotspots, rural hospitals and groups that predominantly treat Medicaid patients.

