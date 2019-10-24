Hospitals lobbying to change Medicare's pay formulas

How it works: Hospitals have a chargemaster that lists the rack rates of every service, test and procedure.

Those prices are relevant for people who are uninsured and for people who get out-of-network services, but they don't reflect the net price that's negotiated with private health insurers.

However, Medicare bases a handful of hospital payments based on those chargemaster prices — including things like "outlier" payments for patients who are extraordinarily expensive.

​Driving the news: Six hospital systems — Advent Health, Baptist Health, Geisinger, SSM Health, Texas Health Resources and Trinity Health — and the Healthcare Financial Management Association, a trade organization for hospital executives, are each paying $2,000 a month to fund the Chargemaster Alternatives for Medicare Payment Alliance.

They essentially want Medicare to do away with payment formulas that take those list prices into account.

Rick Gundling, a vice president at HFMA, said in an interview the changes would allow hospitals to "rationalize their charge structure" and "allow for better transparency."

The hospital systems either did not respond to requests for comment or did not make executives available for interviews.

The bottom line: Hospitals don't like having to post their high chargemaster rates. It's embarrassing, but they also argue the rates are misleading because they don't reflect patients' out-of-pocket costs.