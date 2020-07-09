3 hours ago - Health

Many hospitals aren't pausing procedures as coronavirus cases rise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hospitals in coronavirus hotspots are not scaling back their elective procedures, even as their intensive-care units are filling up with coronavirus patients.

Between the lines: Hospitals are ignoring federal recommendations and their own industry's guidance, which says non-urgent procedures should not restart until there is a "sustained reduction in the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the relevant geographic area for at least 14 days."

The big picture: Federal and state officials encouraged hospitals, doctors and outpatient centers to delay non-urgent care when the coronavirus outbreak ignited in March.

Where it stands: Many elective procedures have resumed in conjunction with states reopening — but now the surge of COVID-19 cases is consuming a lot of hospital beds.

"Elective" care does not mean "unnecessary" care. Many doctors and patients don't want to delay certain treatments any longer.

  • However, hospitals have a financial incentive to keep operating rooms open and beds full. More procedures equals more revenue.
  • That's risky for capacity and infection control.

What they're saying: Federal, state and local officials are mostly deferring to hospitals on whether they should pull back on elective care again.

  • A spokesperson for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association said the group is not advising hospitals on what to do: "They know how to manage their business."
  • The Texas Hospital Association pointed to an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that says hospitals in certain hotspot counties "must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary." However, there's a loophole that allows hospitals to pretty much do what they want: "The order does not prohibit any surgery or procedure that would not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster."
  • Some hospital systems, especially those in south Florida, have paused some surgeries. A spokesperson for the Florida Hospital Association said "facility readiness to resume elective surgery will vary by geographic location."
  • The American Hospital Association said in a statement that "there are major differences between slowly and safely resuming elective surgeries and continuing to offer these clinical services once they have resumed."

The bottom line: "Most of these elective procedures are things that need to happen at some point," said Payal Patel, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan. "It's really difficult to do guidelines because of how fluid the situation is."

Updated 22 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported a record 60,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as infections continue increasing in hotspots like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

By the numbers: The U.S. topped more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with more than 131,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 36.8 million tests have been administered and 936,000 have recovered.

4 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases rise in 33 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic keeps getting worse, all across the country. Thirty-three states saw their caseloads increase this week, continuing a scary nationwide trend that’s been getting worse since mid-June.

Why it matters: The U.S. is right back in the situation we were afraid of earlier this year, with a rapidly spreading outbreak, strained hospitals, and projections of more than 200,000 deaths by the end of the year.

3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus squeezes the "sandwich generation"

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As the coronavirus poses risks and concerns for the youngest and oldest Americans, the generations in the middle are buckling under the increasing strain of having to take care of both.

Why it matters: People that make up the so-called sandwich generations are typically in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and in their prime working years. The increasing family and financial pressures on these workers means complications for employers, too.

