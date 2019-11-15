Trump to introduce price transparency rules for hospitals and insurers

President Trump plans to announce his transparency rules for hospitals and insurers Friday in a Roosevelt Room event, Politico reports.
Why it matters: Advocates of requiring hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates say that it'll help patients shop for health care, which could in turn lower prices through enhanced competition.
The other side: Hospitals and insurers hate the proposal and say it could lead to higher costs, as providers receiving lower payments from insurers would then demand higher rates once they find out what their competitors are making.
Flashback: It was only two weeks ago that the administration punted on the hospital transparency rule; today's high-profile event may explain why.
