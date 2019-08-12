Hospital care is getting more expensive for Americans

Data: United Health Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hospital prices for inpatient services increased more than the prices paid to doctors providing these services between 2013 and 2017, according to a new data brief by United Health Group.

By the numbers: Hospital prices for inpatient services increased by 19% over this time period, or by 4.5% per year. Physician prices for inpatient services increased by 10%, or 2.5% per year.