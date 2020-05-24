Hong Kong protesters rally against China's national security law plan

Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are rallying against China's plans to implement a national security law, videos from the demonstration show.

Why it matters: The law could severely constrain the autonomy the former British colony has retained since it was returned to China in 1997, per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Dave Lawler.

Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system sparked huge protests last year. Rallies had resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift before this latest protest.

What's happening: Demonstrators gathered in Causeway Bay shopping district, "where police conducted stop-and-search operations," per Reuters, which notes protesters were told not to break the coronavirus restrictions preventing gatherings of more than eight people.

"Riot police, armoured vehicles and water cannon were deployed across the city including at Beijing’s Liaison Office on Sunday morning," the Guardian reports.

Protesters could be seen chanting for "an end to one party dictatorship" outside the office, Reuters notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.