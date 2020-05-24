Updated 7 mins ago - World

Hong Kong protesters rally against China's national security law plan

Protesters hold placards saying "National Security Law comes to Hong Kong, Hong Kong becomes Xinjiang, Stanley Prison becomes Qincheng Prison, Hong Kongers Revolt" during a march Saturday. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are rallying against China's plans to implement a national security law, videos from the demonstration show.

Why it matters: The law could severely constrain the autonomy the former British colony has retained since it was returned to China in 1997, per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Dave Lawler.

  • Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system sparked huge protests last year. Rallies had resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift before this latest protest.

What's happening: Demonstrators gathered in Causeway Bay shopping district, "where police conducted stop-and-search operations," per Reuters, which notes protesters were told not to break the coronavirus restrictions preventing gatherings of more than eight people.

  • "Riot police, armoured vehicles and water cannon were deployed across the city including at Beijing’s Liaison Office on Sunday morning," the Guardian reports.
  • Protesters could be seen chanting for "an end to one party dictatorship" outside the office, Reuters notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

At least 140 clients at a Springfield, Missouri, hair salon may have been exposed to the coronavirus from two hair stylists who tested positive for the virus after displaying symptoms while working, per a Springfield-Greene Health Department news release Saturday.

Zoom in: The health department said Friday 84 Great Clips clients were potentially directly exposed to COVID-19 by the first stylist. The second stylist had "very mild" but "potentially infectious" while working with 56 clients over five days. the later statement said.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 5,309,568 — Total deaths: 342,097 — Total recoveries — 2,112,185Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 1,622,612 — Total deaths: 97,087 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,784,786Map.
  3. Public health: FDA blocks U.S. sale of 29 coronavirus antibody tests Report finds "little evidence" coronavirus under control in most states Muslim health workers balance Ramadan fasting — Hurricanes, wildfires, the flu could strain COVID-19 response
  4. States: Former Florida health dept. employee says official asked her to manipulate coronavirus dataDaily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza stripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  7. 1 🏀 thing: NBA in early talks to restart season at Disney World.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

New York Times front page honors Covid-19 victims as death toll nears 100,000

The front page of this Sunday's New York Times newspaper features the names of 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

The big picture "They were not simply names on a list. They were us," the paper states. "Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus in America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, the New York Times sourced obituaries and death notices of the victims." Over 97,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Saturday night, per Johns Hopkins.

