Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge

Jacob Knutson

People in line at a coronavirus testing site in Hong Kong on Feb. 12. Photo: Louise Delmotte/AFP via Getty Images

Daily coronavirus cases in Hong Kong have increased by about 20 times over the past two weeks, overwhelming the city's hospitals and forcing its government to change its response strategy, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Hong Kong's government said Sunday that it would roll back its policy of hospitalizing all people who test positive for the virus and would instead prioritize hospital beds for children, older people and other individuals with serious infections, according to the New York Times.

By the numbers: Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, said Monday that the city reported a record 2,071 infections.

  • New cases are expected to double on Tuesday, as the city identified 4,500 preliminary positive cases Monday.

What she's saying: "The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling," Lam said, per Reuters.

  • "The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it," she added.

The big picture: In addition to altering its hospitalization strategy, the semi-autonomous city also plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 to help reduce case loads, according to AP.

  • It also suspended in-class learning for children for another two weeks until March 6.

Go deeper: FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron

Emily Peck
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why your rent is going up

Expand chart
Data: John Burns Real Estate Consulting; RealPage, Inc.; Chart: Axios Visuals

"Oh my yes!" That's what real estate consultant John Affleck told Axios when asked if rent increases like the ones in the chart above were unusual.

State of play: From 2015–2019, the average annual rent growth across major markets was 3.5% — but in 2021 it was 13%, said Affleck, senior vice president of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Court clears figure skating favorite to compete despite failed drug test

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva skates during a training session on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to keep competing in the the Beijing Winter Olympics, but no medals will be handed out for anyone yet for events where she finishes in the top 3.

Why it matters: Valieva is a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Traffic is back, but rush hour isn't the same

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic didn't kill rush hour in America — it just spread traffic throughout the day.

What's happening: The rise of home offices and flexible work hours means there were fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom Traffic Index 2021.

