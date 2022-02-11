Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron

Shawna Chen

Photo: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a new antibody treatment to fight Omicron.

Why it matters: The drug, developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is an critical tool for treatment as new variants continue to spread, the FDA said,

Details: The FDA has authorized the monoclonal antibody drug Bebtelovimab for treatment of mild to moderate COVID symptoms in patients ages 12 and older who are at high risk for severe COVID.

  • "Bebtelovimab works by binding to the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19," the agency said in a release.
  • It should be used to treat patients "for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options approved or authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate."

What they're saying: "Today’s action makes available another monoclonal antibody that shows activity against omicron, at a time when we are seeking to further increase supply," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

  • "This authorization is an important step in meeting the need for more tools to treat patients as new variants of the virus continue to emerge."

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZachary Basu
50 mins ago - World

Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy hones in on China's "sphere of influence"

President Biden at a virtual summit with China's President Xi JinpingPhoto: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday released its official Indo-Pacific strategy, which warns that there is only a narrow window of time remaining to prevent China from transforming the region into its own sphere of influence.

Why it matters: Biden is the third consecutive president to classify Asia as a top geostrategic priority, hoping to complete the "pivot to Asia" initiated under former President Obama.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.S. warns threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is "immediate"

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that all Americans in Ukraine should leave within the next 48 hours, warning that the risk of a Russian invasion is now "high" and "immediate."

Why it matters: Sullivan denied an explosive PBS report that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade, but said there is "a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."

Jacob Knutson
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Satellite images show increased Russian military buildup near Ukraine

New troops and military equipment, including tents, near an airfield in central Crimea on Feb. 10. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images recently captured by Maxar Technologies show that Russia is continuing to deploy troops and military equipment, likely including field hospitals, near Ukraine's borders in Crimea, Belarus and western Russia.

The big picture: U.S. officials warned Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at "at any time."

