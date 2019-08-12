Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Hong Kong cancels all flights for the day as mass protests resume

Protesters occupy the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport
Protesters occupy the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong International Airport canceled all remaining flight departures Monday after thousands of demonstrators packed the main terminal, as a senior Chinese official warned Hong Kongers' anti-government protests have reached a critical juncture, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: It's the 4th day of demonstrations at the busy airport, and the biggest disruption yet to the Chinese-controlled territory’s economy since protests began in June, Bloomberg notes. The cancelation comes after riot police again used tear gas on Hong Kongers in a 10th straight weekend of protests.

What to watch: Despite police demonstrating a water cannon to warn off protesters, activists still planned to rally outside police headquarters on Monday night, according to Reuters.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the demonstrations.

Go deeper: Podcast: Behind the Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong