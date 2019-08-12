Hong Kong International Airport canceled all remaining flight departures Monday after thousands of demonstrators packed the main terminal, as a senior Chinese official warned Hong Kongers' anti-government protests have reached a critical juncture, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: It's the 4th day of demonstrations at the busy airport, and the biggest disruption yet to the Chinese-controlled territory’s economy since protests began in June, Bloomberg notes. The cancelation comes after riot police again used tear gas on Hong Kongers in a 10th straight weekend of protests.

What to watch: Despite police demonstrating a water cannon to warn off protesters, activists still planned to rally outside police headquarters on Monday night, according to Reuters.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the demonstrations.

