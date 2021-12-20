Sign up for our daily briefing

Record low turnout for Hong Kong "patriots only" election

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong (2ndR) celebrates with wife Guo Jingjing, a former Olympic diving champion, after winning the Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication Constituency seat at the 2021 Legislative Council General Election in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Pro-Beijing candidates claimed victory in Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) election under the new "patriots only" system, per Reuters.

Why it matters: This was the first LegCo since Beijing lawmakers passed a sweeping law to ensure only "patriotic" figures can run for positions of power — which U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken called a "denial of democracy."

  • Voter turnout was the lowest on record — 30.2%, the BBC notes.
  • All candidates running to be members of the electoral college were vetted by China's government.

What they're saying: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged at a news conference on Monday the low voter turnout, but said she couldn't outline the "specifics" of this, according to Reuters.

  • "But 1.35 million coming out to vote — it cannot be said that it was not an ... election that did not get a lot of support from citizens," Lam added.
  • Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong's Baptist University, told AFP the turnout was "hugely embarrassing" for the government.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Death toll in Philippines from Typhoon Rai surpasses 200

Residents stand next to a destroyed market building in General Luna town, Siargao island, a day after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island in the Philippines. Photo: Kate Hughes/AFP via Getty Images

Philippine officials said Monday the death toll from Typhoon Rai has risen to 208 and 52 people were still missing, per AP.

Driving the news: Rai was a super typhoon upon initial landfall and was the strongest storm to strike the Philippines this year, with the equivalent strength of a Category 5 hurricane. It caused widespread power and communications outages and wounded at least 239 people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Sports

Peng's sexual assault denial raises further concerns about her well-being

China's Shuai Peng during a 2020 WTA Shenzhen Open match in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, saying there had been a "misunderstanding" over her November social media post about him.

Why it matters: The Women's Tennis Association said that the former world No. 1 doubles player's comments in an interview with a Chinese-language Singaporean outlet, published on Sunday, did not address its concerns about her well-being, per Reuters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow