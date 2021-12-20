Pro-Beijing candidates claimed victory in Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) election under the new "patriots only" system, per Reuters.

Why it matters: This was the first LegCo since Beijing lawmakers passed a sweeping law to ensure only "patriotic" figures can run for positions of power — which U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken called a "denial of democracy."

Voter turnout was the lowest on record — 30.2%, the BBC notes.

All candidates running to be members of the electoral college were vetted by China's government.

What they're saying: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged at a news conference on Monday the low voter turnout, but said she couldn't outline the "specifics" of this, according to Reuters.