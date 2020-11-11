Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Hong Kong disqualifies pro-democracy lawmakers over China patriotism law

From front left; pro-democracy lawmakers Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki attend a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong's government disqualified four opposition pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The ouster of Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki came moments after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution allowing the territory's executive to expel legislators deemed "unpatriotic" without having to go through the courts.

  • City officials said in a statement it was found they were "endangering national security," without specifying how, Reuters notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 mins ago - Health

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Healthcare workers at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Texas has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Why it matters: Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday — more than Italy, which has confirmed 995,463 cases, per JHU.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - Health

CDC: Masks protect wearers as well as others from coronavirus

Photo: Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

If you wear a mask, you're protecting yourself as well as others from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

