Hong Kong's government disqualified four opposition pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The ouster of Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki came moments after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution allowing the territory's executive to expel legislators deemed "unpatriotic" without having to go through the courts.

City officials said in a statement it was found they were "endangering national security," without specifying how, Reuters notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.