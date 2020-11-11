Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
From front left; pro-democracy lawmakers Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki attend a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Hong Kong's government disqualified four opposition pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.
Why it matters: The ouster of Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki came moments after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution allowing the territory's executive to expel legislators deemed "unpatriotic" without having to go through the courts.
- City officials said in a statement it was found they were "endangering national security," without specifying how, Reuters notes.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.