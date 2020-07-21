Hong Kong protestors adapt signage to defy new national security law

Photo: Vincent Yu/AP
Hong Kong protesters are adapting their signs and slogans to skirt the repressive new security law, AP reports.
What's happening: A national security law enacted by China has set harsh penalties for a wide-sweeping number of political crimes. Prior to the law, stores supporting the movement put up artwork and notes filled with encouragement. Those have been taken down out of fear of authorities.
- Now, Hong Kong cafés known as "yellow shops" because owners sympathize with pro-democracy protesters, have shown support through walls decorated with blank sticky notes instead.