Hong Kong International Airport cancelled flights for a second day, as thousands of protesters packed the departure area and blocked security gates on Tuesday, AP reports.

The latest: Police in riot gear carrying pepper spray entered the airport for the first time since the protests began, reports the Washington Post. Outgoing flight service was suspended at 5 pm as operations were "seriously disrupted," with Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam cautioning that the city was on "the brink of no return," according to CNN.