Ex-Honduran president extradited to U.S. on drug trafficking charges

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was extradited to the U.S. on Thursday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, AP reports.

The big picture: U.S. authorities have accused Hernández of leading a “violent, state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy” with co-opted armed forces, police, Congress members and mayors.

Hernández says he is innocent and that drug traffickers who testified against him only did so because they were extradited while he was in power.

Local media live-streamed the former president being escorted to a helicopter that took him to the country's international airport Thursday, per Washington Post.

It's unclear when Hernández will be tried.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Hernández's legal woes represent a stunning fall from grace for a leader once embraced by American authorities who hoped he could help stem migration to the U.S., Axios Latino's Marina Franco writes.

Flashback: Several Hondurans have been extradited for similar charges, including two major drug kingpins that testified Hernández received bribes from them or gave them instructions for money laundering.

Tony Hernández, a former Congress member and brother of Juan Orlando Hernández, was sentenced to life in prison on drug charges last year.

The ex-president's predecessor, Porfirio Lobo, is also linked to drug-trafficking groups and is on a U.S. list of corrupt past and present officials.

What they're saying: U.S. Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.) said Thursday was "an important day for democracy and rule of law."