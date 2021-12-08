At least 12 major U.S. cities have set homicide records this year, including topping five set just last year, ABC News reports.

The big picture: Experts cite fewer cops on the streets, reduced after-school and nonviolence programs, court systems that can't handle the strain, and mental health issues exacerbated by two years of COVID.

"[I]t's worse than a war zone around here lately," Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said after the city set a new all-time high on Nov. 11.

The bottom line: Minneapolis and Milwaukee are close to becoming Nos. 13 and 14 on the list.