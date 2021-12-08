Sign up for our daily briefing

12 major U.S. cities set homicide records this year

Mike Allen, author of AM
Expand chart
Data: ABC News; Chart: Axios Visuals

At least 12 major U.S. cities have set homicide records this year, including topping five set just last year, ABC News reports.

The big picture: Experts cite fewer cops on the streets, reduced after-school and nonviolence programs, court systems that can't handle the strain, and mental health issues exacerbated by two years of COVID.

  • "[I]t's worse than a war zone around here lately," Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said after the city set a new all-time high on Nov. 11.

The bottom line: Minneapolis and Milwaukee are close to becoming Nos. 13 and 14 on the list.

Go deeper

Shawna ChenAndrew Solender
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move comes less than a day after the committee moved to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with its investigation of the Capitol riots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
32 mins ago - Technology

The four key moments from Instagram's Hill hearing

Adam Mosseri. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified before Senate lawmakers Wednesday and was pressed on the app's impacts on young children and teens.

Why it matters: Legislation to protect kids online is one area Congress has shown it's willing to regulate, as Axios previously reported. Wednesday's back-and-forth gave momentum to lawmakers eager to make more rules for social media platforms and how children and teens can use them.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emma Hurt
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

