Home prices waver

The red-hot flame under home prices is flickering. Slightly.

Catch up quick: Price growth slowed in November, according to the closely watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index out today.

November 2021 prices were 18.8% higher than in November 2020, a slowdown compared to October's 19% year-over-year growth.

The big picture: Demand continues to outpace the supply of homes despite prices.

While record-high inflation fuels price growth — think greater construction costs — it hasn’t impacted demand for housing, Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, tells Axios.

“Inflation also makes real estate more desirable as an asset that keeps pace with the price level,” she says.

What to watch: Rising mortgage rates — a consequence of trying to head off inflation — will eat into the purchasing power of homebuyers in the year ahead, says Hale.