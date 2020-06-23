23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hogan Gidley leaves White House for Trump campaign

Hogan Gidley. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley will leave his post to become the national press secretary for President Trump's re-election campaign, per sources with direct knowledge.

The big picture: Gidley, who has been serving as principal deputy press secretary, will join the campaign’s communications staff which is headed by Tim Murtaugh. He will fill the role previously held by Kayleigh McEnany, who is now White House press secretary.

The backdrop: A nearly two-decade veteran of conservative politics, Gidley joined the White House in October 2017. Before that, he was a contributor to CBS News, and served in top communications roles for Republican presidential candidates Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum.

  • In a White House in which the president likes to see his staffers on TV, Gidley grabbed Trump’s attention early on with frequent appearances on "Fox & Friends." He helped himself internally by building a strong relationship with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
  • The New York Times' Mike Leibovich profiled Gidley back in 2018, working under then-press secretary Sarah Sanders, painting a picture of a character with a penchant for Muscle Milk and natty dress.
  • But the profile also captured how Gidley‘s adeptness at survival in the administration thanks in part to his willingness to adamantly promote and defend Trump on TV.

What they're saying: Jared Kushner, a Trump adviser and the president's son-in-law, said that Gidley's "two decades of prior campaign experience combined with his deep knowledge of the administration make him an invaluable addition" to the campaign.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Health

Fauci says Trump has never told coronavirus task force to slow down testing

Anthony Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified to Congress Tuesday that President Trump has never told them to slow down coronavirus testing, and that the U.S. "will in fact be doing more testing" as infections continue to surge in a number of states.

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that President Trump's claim at a rally on Saturday that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count was "tongue-in-cheek." Trump said on Tuesday, however, that the comments were not a joke, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
54 mins ago - World

In media agency shakeup, conservative groups push for Falun Gong-backed internet tools

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In the wake of a leadership change at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), a small group of religious freedom advocates is trying to secure millions of dollars in funding for two internet censorship circumvention tools developed by supporters of the Falun Gong, a controversial religious group banned in China.

Why it matters: In recent years, Falun Gong supporters have made common cause with the global far-right, and a growing rapport between its advocates and U.S. ultra-conservatives within USAGM could override internal vetting processes and channel funding toward pet projects.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 9,131,445 — Total deaths: 472,856 — Total recoveries — 4,557,026Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,313,445 — Total deaths: 120,451 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
  4. Federal government: Trump says "I don't kid" about slowing down coronavirus testing.
  5. Cities: Coronavirus could push more Americans to the suburbs.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow