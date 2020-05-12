1 hour ago - Sports

AHL cancels season amid coronavirus pandemic

The Charlotte Checkers after winning the 2019 Calder Cup. Photo: Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The American Hockey League, the NHL's top minor league affiliate, has canceled the remainder of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time since the AHL was formed in 1936 that the Calder Cup will not be awarded.

The state of play: Playing games without fans was never going to be an option for AHL teams, which rely heavily on gate revenue, so this announcement was inevitable.

  • History will record the Milwaukee Admirals as the AHL's top team (.714 points percentage), the Iowa Wild's Sam Anas as its top producer (70 points) and the Providence Bruins' Dan Vladar as its best goalie (.936 save percentage).

Final standings:

  • Atlantic Division: Providence Bruins (82 pts), Hershey Bears (81), Charlotte Checkers (73), Hartford Wolf Pack (73), Springfield Thunderbirds (65), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (66), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (58), Bridgeport Sound Tigers (53)
  • North Division: Belleville Senators (81 pts), Rochester Americans (75), Utica Comets (73), Binghamton Devils (72), Syracuse Crunch (69), Laval Rocket (68), Toronto Marlies (63), Cleveland Monsters (55)
  • Central Division: Milwaukee Admirals (90 pts), Iowa Wild (82), Grand Rapids Griffins (65), Chicago Wolves (62), Rockford IceHogs (62), Texas Stars (61), San Antonio Rampage (60), Manitoba Moose (55)
  • Pacific Division: Tucson Roadrunners (75 pts), Colorado Eagles (72), Stockton Heat (68), San Diego Gulls (68), Ontario Reign (64), Bakersfield Condors (50), San Jose Barracuda (49)

What's next: The prevailing thought among NHL executives is that the AHL won't start back up with all of its teams next season, which could force some shared affiliation agreements until normalcy returns, per Sportsnet.

Go deeper

Americans don't trust the Federal Reserve to look out for them

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic has not helped it win the battle for public opinion as a little more than half of Americans indicate they don't trust the central bank, per the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As an unelected institution that has been granted the power to independently oversee monetary policy by Congress, the Fed's power "is contingent on securing as well as maintaining broad political and public support," Mark Spindel and Sarah Binder wrote in their 2017 book "The Myth of Independence: How Congress Governs the Federal Reserve."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The cost of MLB's shortened draft

Data: Baseball Reference; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 2020 MLB draft will total just five rounds, making it the smallest draft in league history.

Why it matters: Cutting the draft from 40 rounds down to five means just 150 amateurs will be selected instead of the customary 1,200, dramatically decreasing the newest crop of pros and causing a ripple effect through all levels of baseball.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Sports

The doctor vs. the White House

Anthony Fauci during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci's goal for his testimony on the Hill today — to warn the country of the dangers of reopening too quickly — precisely undercuts what President Trump and the White House are trying to achieve this week.

The state of play: Trump and his team built its messaging this week around convincing Americans that they had enough testing and personal protective equipment to begin to safely return to work — and Trump has been publicly chiding blue-state governors for keeping their states closed longer than he'd like.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy