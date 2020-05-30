The photos of protests around the country following the death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police are hauntingly familiar. We’ve seen them many times before, going back decades.

Why it matters: "What is also unmistakable in the bitter protests in Minneapolis and around the country is the sense that the state is either complicit or incapable of effecting substantive change," Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African-American studies at Princeton University writes in the New York Times. The images that follow make all too clear how little has changed since the modern Civil Rights Movement began in the 1950s.

Now: Baltimore police arrested Freddie Gray, 25, on April 25, 2015, and charged him with carrying a knife. While in police custody, he fell into a coma and died a few days later. Protests started and quickly escalated after police failed to release information regarding Gray's injuries. The police officers charged with his death were either acquitted or their cases ended in mistrials.

Officers carry a man to a police van for violating the 10 p.m. curfew implemented due to protests over the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore in April 2015. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Then: By April 1963, there were 758 civil rights protests organized in 186 cities and more than 14,733 arrests, The Guardian reports. In New York, Congress of Racial Equality organized against employment discrimination.

A woman is carried to a police patrol wagon during a civil rights demonstration in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1963. Photo: Education Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Now: Protesters in Los Angeles began mostly peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday, their frustrations over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis very clear.

A protester occupies an intersection in Los Angeles after a Black Lives Matter Protest in solidarity with other national demonstrations following George Floyd's death. Photo: Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Then: Sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn., went on strike in February 1968 following the deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker in a garbage truck compactor. The workers were demanding better pay and safer working conditions, and Martin Luther King Jr. traveled to Memphis to support them just before his assassination on April 4, 1968.

Civil Rights activists are blocked by National Guardsmen brandishing bayonets while trying to stage a protest in Memphis, Tenn. The marching demonstrators were also flanked by tanks. Photo:

Bettmann/ Contributor/Getty Images

Now: The death of George Floyd sparked protests in Minneapolis, New York City and Los Angeles. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, protesters have taken to the streets calling for police brutality to end.

Harina Yacob, 26 of Los Angeles wears a face mask that says, "Please, I can't breath" as people protest following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by police. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Then: Martin Luther King Jr. led a march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., to press for voting rights. Even as the protesters marched peacefully, the police attacked and arrested them.

A man with a straw hat that reads 'Freedom' on its band walks with others during a march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., in, late March 1965. Photo: Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

Now: Riots consumed Ferguson, Mo. after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. The shooting led to weeks of protests, some of which turned violent. Police used rubber bullets and tear gas on the crowds.

Tear gas reigns down on a woman kneeling in the street with her hands in the air after a demonstration over the killing of teenager Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in August 2014. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Then: Activists in Birmingham, Ala., worked to end the city's segregation laws. Known as the Birmingham Campaign, it was one of the most influential efforts of the Civil Rights Movement.

Firefighters spray protesters during the Birmingham Campaign in Alabama in May 1963. Months later, a bomb at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham would kill for young black girls and injure many others.

