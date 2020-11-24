The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Monday met with The New York Times to discuss the lack of Latino representation at the paper.

The big picture: Leaders in the Hispanic community have for years been putting pressure on U.S. media companies to include more Hispanic representation in their coverage. The election has served as a wake-up call for many news outlets to take those calls seriously.

"These issues go beyond cultural cluelessness to not fully understanding what’s at play," says Fernando Espuelas, a Univision radio host.

Driving the news: Sources say the CHC meeting was a candid conversation. Participants included business executives at The Times, including president and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.

"The meeting demonstrated a commitment from the New York Times to ensure Latinos are fairly represented and accurately portrayed," said a source familiar with the meeting. "Hopefully there will be a future conversation with the news and editorial side of the company.”

What to watch: Media companies that target Hispanics have been making efforts to put more Hispanic voices in leadership positions.