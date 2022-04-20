Hillary Clinton moves to dismiss Trump lawsuit

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday filed a motion seeking to dismiss former President Trump lawsuit against her on the grounds that it has "no merit."

Driving the news: Last month Trump sued Clinton and dozens of others, accusing them of working together to accuse him of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's lawsuit alleged that Clinton, her campaign, the DNC, former FBI Director James Comey and others "maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative" that he was "colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty" in an effort to "cripple Trump's bid for presidency." He ultimately won the 2016 election.

The big picture: “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” David Kendall, Clinton's attorney, wrote in the motion.

Dismissing the suit "with prejudice" would prevent Trump from reformulating the lawsuit and simply re-filing it, per Politico, which first reported the news.

While Clinton's motion alone can't shut down the entire case, other defendants could join her in seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, Politico reported.

The motion argues that by waiting years to file the lawsuit, the statute of limitations for Trump's claims against her have expired.

“Notwithstanding his rousing, all-caps call to action, Plaintiff waited four years, four months, and twenty-four days before filing suit,” Kendall wrote in the motion. “His delay renders each of his claims untimely.”

The bottom line: "Even were the Plaintiff's claims timely, they are still meritless," the motion reads.