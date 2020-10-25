1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton: Most Republicans are "cowards" on Trump

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Hillary Clinton tells Kara Swisher for her New York Times Opinion podcast, "Sway," that most Republicans "have been cowards, spineless enablers" of President Trump.

  • "Most Republicans are going to want to close the page," Clinton says. "They want to see him gone as much as we do, but they can't say it publicly."

Clinton also said she thinks a female president would have handled the pandemic better.

  • Swisher: "You noted that a lot of countries that did best in the pandemic were led by women. ... Do you think a woman president in the United States would handle the pandemic better?"
  • Clinton: "I have no doubt, especially if it were me. I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that."

Swisher asked, "Would you say 'lock him up?'"

  • Clinton: "No, I would never say that. ... I believe in the rule of law, unlike some of these people."

Clinton said she "can't entertain the idea of him winning. ... It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree."

  • "[I]t makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions. And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership. And the list goes on.

Clinton added, "I think I live rent-free in his head."

Go deeper: Subscribe to the podcast, and get the episode when it drops (tomorrow by 6 a.m. ET) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to Axios AM/PM for a daily rundown of what's new and why it matters, directly from Mike Allen.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a valid email.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Subscribed! Look for Axios AM and PM in your inbox tomorrow or read the latest Axios AM now.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Oct 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

No spinning needle on Election Night

The memory most likely to conjure Election Night 2016 nightmares for Democrats is The Needle, AP's David Bauder writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate advances Amy Coney Barrett nomination, setting up final confirmation vote

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

The Senate voted 51-48 on Sunday to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, setting up a final confirmation vote for Monday.

Why it matters: It's now virtually inevitable that the Senate will vote to confirm President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee before the election, which is just nine days away.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street is living up to its bad reputation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Recent headlines will have you convinced that Wall Street is hell-bent on living up to all of its stereotypes.

Driving the news: Goldman Sachs is the biggest and the boldest, paying more than $5 billion in fines in the wake of the 1MDB scandal, in which billions were stolen from the people of Malaysia.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow