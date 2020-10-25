Hillary Clinton: Most Republicans are "cowards" on Trump

Hillary Clinton tells Kara Swisher for her New York Times Opinion podcast, "Sway," that most Republicans "have been cowards, spineless enablers" of President Trump.

"Most Republicans are going to want to close the page," Clinton says. "They want to see him gone as much as we do, but they can't say it publicly."

Clinton also said she thinks a female president would have handled the pandemic better.

"You noted that a lot of countries that did best in the pandemic were led by women. ... Do you think a woman president in the United States would handle the pandemic better?" Clinton: "I have no doubt, especially if it were me. I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that."

Swisher asked, "Would you say 'lock him up?'"

Clinton: "No, I would never say that. ... I believe in the rule of law, unlike some of these people."

Clinton said she "can't entertain the idea of him winning. ... It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree."

"[I]t makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions. And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership. And the list goes on.

Clinton added, "I think I live rent-free in his head."

