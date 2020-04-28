Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden for president at the former vice president's virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plan confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: It's another major establishment name endorsing Biden as the Democratic Party coalesces around its presumptive nominee ahead of November's general election.

Between the lines: Clinton is a complicated figure within the Democratic Party, the New York Times notes.

Though Clinton maintains a loyal following, she's often criticized for her narrow loss to President Trump in the 2016 election and for alienating progressives — a group that Biden is seeking to court ahead of November.

Biden and Clinton ran against each other in the 2008 Democratic primary, though former President Barack Obama eventually chose him as a running mate.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.