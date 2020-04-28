Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden
Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden for president at the former vice president's virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plan confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: It's another major establishment name endorsing Biden as the Democratic Party coalesces around its presumptive nominee ahead of November's general election.
Between the lines: Clinton is a complicated figure within the Democratic Party, the New York Times notes.
- Though Clinton maintains a loyal following, she's often criticized for her narrow loss to President Trump in the 2016 election and for alienating progressives — a group that Biden is seeking to court ahead of November.
- Biden and Clinton ran against each other in the 2008 Democratic primary, though former President Barack Obama eventually chose him as a running mate.
