1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden

Alexi McCammond

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden for president at the former vice president's virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plan confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: It's another major establishment name endorsing Biden as the Democratic Party coalesces around its presumptive nominee ahead of November's general election.

Between the lines: Clinton is a complicated figure within the Democratic Party, the New York Times notes.

  • Though Clinton maintains a loyal following, she's often criticized for her narrow loss to President Trump in the 2016 election and for alienating progressives — a group that Biden is seeking to court ahead of November.
  • Biden and Clinton ran against each other in the 2008 Democratic primary, though former President Barack Obama eventually chose him as a running mate.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Marisa Fernandez

New York cancels Democratic primary against wishes of Sanders supporters

A Bernie Sanders rally in March. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

New York's Board of Elections canceled the state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This makes New York, which had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23, the first state to cancel its primary.

Updated Apr 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

Scoop: McConnell says he won't support infrastructure in coronavirus bill

McConnell at an April 21 press conference. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell panned the idea of using a coronavirus stimulus bill to fund major infrastructure investment in a conference call today with Republican senators.

Why it matters: President Trump has been floating the idea — and McConnell is moving early to crush it and more generally, encouraging Republican senators to buck the president's freewheeling spending ideas.

27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases surge past 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the world's total confirmed cases, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over. Its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last long after the expiration of stay-at-home orders.

Updated 38 mins ago - Health