Clinton: Dems must pick a candidate who can win the electoral college

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends "Hillary & Chelsea Clinton: A Conversation on "The Book Of Gutsy Women" at Riverbend Center on November 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Hillary & Chelsea Clinton: A Conversation on "The Book Of Gutsy Women" at Riverbend Center in Austin, Texas, Monday night.

Democrats must pick a 2020 candidate who can win the Electoral College, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Monday during an event in Austin, Texas, while discussing her new book, the Hill reports.

Why it matters: The former secretary of state won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election but lost to President Trump in the Electoral College. Per the Hill, Clinton said "several of our candidates could win the popular vote, but as I know ... that's not enough."

