40 mins ago - Sports

California delays high school sports until December

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fall high school sports season in California will be postponed until at least December, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday.

The state of play: The three typical high school sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — will be played between December and June and compressed into either fall or spring seasons.

  • Football — a staple of fall Fridays — will now take place in winter and spring, with the last game played no later than April 17, 2021.
  • Basketball and baseball will now overlap and end in late June, forcing multisport athletes to make tough decisions.
  • Athletes will be permitted to participate on club teams at the same time as their high school seasons in a temporary suspension of CIF rules.

The big picture: The fall high school sports season has also been called off in New Mexico, Washington, D.C., and Virginia (football only so far).

  • Eleven other states — Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington and West Virginia — have delayed the start of football, in most cases by a few weeks.

What to watch: Texas, Florida and Georgia — the three biggest high school football states besides California — are still moving forward with fall seasons.

  • The first games in Texas are still scheduled for Aug. 27, per USA Today.
  • The Florida High School Athletic Association voted on Monday to retain its fall sports start date of July 27.
  • The Georgia High School Association voted on Monday to push the season back two weeks, with a proposed start date of Sept. 4.

The bottom line: California's revised high school sports calendar isn't ideal for multisport athletes and will present facilities challenges. But it also might give the state's 800,000+ athletes their best shot at playing their respective sports.

Sara Fischer
4 hours ago - Sports

The fall TV season looks doomed

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

TV's infamous fall lineup of new shows and series is going to look a lot different this year, thanks to paused production during the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertain future of sports.

Why it matters: With fewer dramas, scripted shows and sports, analysts expect more consumers to "cut the cord" or ditch expensive cable and satellite TV subscriptions. For live TV loyalists that chose to stick around, expect more news, animation, reality TV, live performances and documentaries.

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,730,716— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,323,901Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,909 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable."
  4. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  5. World: EU leaders reach historic deal on $857 billion recovery package — The state of the global race for a vaccine.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Amy Harder
27 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

