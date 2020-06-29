HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir
The Trump administration has secured 500,000 doses of remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective at treating hospitalized coronavirus patients, ensuring these doses will be for U.S. use.
Between the lines: The administration is not directly purchasing the drug, but will use coronavirus hospitalization data to determine how to allocate it by state, and state health departments will decide which hospitals will get the drug.