HHS announces pathways for prescription drug importation

HHS Sec Alex Azar
HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it is taking steps to open the door for prescription drugs to be imported into the U.S. from other countries.

The big picture: Drug importation has long been a policy idea championed mostly by Democrats, but there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that it'll have much of an impact on drug prices — beginning with other countries' lack of enthusiasm for sending us their drugs.

