1 hour ago - Health

HHS to disclose groups getting coronavirus bailout funds

Bob Herman

NYU Langone Health has received $73.1 million in bailout funds so far. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Right now, there's no public database to see which hospitals and other health care providers have received federal coronavirus bailout funds, but the Department of Health and Human Services is "in the process of establishing a database to disclose the entities that have attested to the receipt of their distributions and the amounts they receive," a spokesperson told Axios.

Why it matters: This is public funding, but today the public can't see where the money is going. Axios has compiled a hospital funding database, based on voluntary financial disclosures, in the interim.

Go deeper

Bob Herman

The hospitals that have disclosed bailout funds so far

Mayo Clinic has received $150 million in CARES Act funding so far. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

More than $1.2 billion in federal bailout funds have been disclosed by hospitals and health systems thus far, including $150 million that was sent to Mayo Clinic, according to an Axios review of financial documents.

Why it matters: Hospitals do not have to repay these taxpayer funds, which are supposed to offset the lost revenue and higher costs associated with handling the coronavirus outbreak. But there is no central location to track where the money is flowing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow14 hours ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe and the U.S. took measures this week to reopen some parts of their economy as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 209,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 885,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 979,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Dave Lawler

By the numbers: Military spending around the world

Reproduced from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute; Note: China and Saudi Arabia's spending is estimated; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global military spending climbed in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year to a new high of $1.9 trillion, or 2.2% of global GDP, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Breaking it down: The U.S. spent nearly three times as much as China and 10 times as much as any other country on Earth.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 mins ago - World