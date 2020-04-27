HHS to disclose groups getting coronavirus bailout funds

Right now, there's no public database to see which hospitals and other health care providers have received federal coronavirus bailout funds, but the Department of Health and Human Services is "in the process of establishing a database to disclose the entities that have attested to the receipt of their distributions and the amounts they receive," a spokesperson told Axios.

Why it matters: This is public funding, but today the public can't see where the money is going. Axios has compiled a hospital funding database, based on voluntary financial disclosures, in the interim.