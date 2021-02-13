Sign up for our daily briefing

House Republican calls on Trump aides to speak out on Capitol attack

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler speaking outside the Capitol in December 2020. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) has called on those close to former President Trump and former Vice President Pence to reveal what they know about Trump's actions as a violent mob of his supporters was assaulting the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Herrera Beutler, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to support Trump's impeachment for inciting the Capitol insurrection, also claimed in a statement on Friday night that the president accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of not supporting him when McCarthy urged Trump to publicly and forcefully call off the riot.

What they're saying: “In my January 12 statement in support of the article of impeachment, I referenced a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy relayed to me that he’d had with President Trump while the January 6 attack was ongoing," Herrera Beutler said.

  • “When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol."
  • McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’"

The big picture: “To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time," Herrera Beutler said hours before senators are expected to vote to convict or acquit Trump.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Feb 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's impeachment defense

Trump defense attorneys Bruce Castor (left) and Michael van der Veen. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal defense will focus entirely on process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The attorneys representing the former president know it's fruitless to continue defending his actions preceding the Capitol attack. Instead, they'll say none of that matters because the trial itself is unconstitutional — an argument many Republican senators are ready to embrace.

Axios
Updated Feb 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated Feb 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 3: House managers rest case, urging Senate to convict

Security forces respond with tear gas after Trump's supporters breached the Capitol security. Photo: Probal Rashid/Getty Images

House impeachment managers wrapped up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The big picture: House managers closed their final day with words and footage of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that the siege was carried out at the direction of the former president. They warned that Trump could incite violence again if he is not barred from holding office.

