Hedge funds could lose more cash after another weak month

Reproduced from eVestment: Table: Axios Visuals

Hedge funds again lagged the returns of U.S. stocks as well as a combined fund of 50% global stocks and 50% global bonds in the third quarter and in October, according to data from eVestment.

Why it matters: Hedge funds aim to deliver consistent returns for investors that outperform during times of market stress, but despite increased uncertainty and geopolitical tensions in Q3, the industry saw negative returns on an overall basis.