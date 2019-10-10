Hedge funds continue to underperform

Data: eVestment; Table: Axios Visuals

Hedge funds saw overall negative returns for the second month in a row in September and ended the quarter slightly negative, underperforming both the S&P 500 and a fund tracking 50% stocks and 50% bonds from around the globe, per eVestment data released Wednesday.

The big picture: Diversity within hedge funds continued to be a major theme, as fixed income and credit funds delivered positive gains last month, but broad financial derivatives funds returned losses of nearly 4%, dragging down the overall industry figures.