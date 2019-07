Humidity "levels will make it feel as hot or hotter than the Southwest in parts of the Central and Eastern states,"according to Accuweather.

Why it matters: It can become very dangerous when temperatures don't cool down at night, meteorologists tell the AP. Parts of the East Coast won’t drop below the mid- to upper-70s or even 80s at night.

The big picture: "Hot weather is nothing new, of course," the New York Times reports, "especially in July. But climate change is making heat waves like this one more common."

Between the lines: This could also take a toll on flood-ravaged farms.

The "floods of the spring that delayed U.S. planting have meant plants have shallower roots and this is exacerbating the impact of the heat," per Bloomberg.

"Normally, it would take four or five days of temperatures in the 90s to stress crops ... [when] the root systems are as shallow as they are this year it only takes a day or two."

The bottom line: This wouldn't be a bad weekend to check up on your neighbors and family, particularly the elderly.

