Heat is fueling this summer's extreme weather

A man trying to save a home in Vacaville, Calif., is consoled by a firefighter Wednesday. Photo: Karl Mondon/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

"America is roasting," the WashPost reports on A1, noting the historically high temperatures it calls a "deadly force of nature."

Driving the news: "At least 140 Western weather stations notched record highs in the past 10 days as a thermometer in California’s Death Valley hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit, one of the highest temperatures measured on Earth."

Bay Area fires rank in the top 5 in California history, the L.A. Times reports.

  • California is reporting 560 wildfires.
  • 100,000 people are under evacuation orders.

Zoom out: Four wildfires are burning through forest land in Colorado as half the state sees severe to extreme drought conditions, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

  • The Atlantic Ocean is experiencing temperatures approximately two to three degrees warmer than average across the Eastern Seaboard.

The bottom line: "Scientists say there is no doubt that climate change is driving the extreme weather, increasing the threats to property and life," The Post writes.

  • “Yeah, it’s summer, and summer is hot, but this is different,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “These are dangerous conditions.”

California’s crises show politicization of climate change and energy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The response from America’s political class to California’s overlapping crises of heatwaves, wildfires and power blackouts shows just how politicized these topics have become.

Driving the news: President Trump and other Republicans say the whole country will face California’s problems if Democrats pass their climate policies. Meanwhile, some Democrats are pushing political messages with the state’s extreme weather.

Newsom addresses DNC from site of California wildfires: "Climate change is real"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) used his Democratic National Convention address on Thursday to highlight the real-world effects of climate change, speaking just a mile from the site of one of the over 370 wildfires that are currently ravaging his state.

What he's saying: "Well, I confess this is not where I expected to be speaking here tonight," said Newsom, who was originally set to speak at the DNC but remained in California to monitor the fires. "We are just coming off a record heat wave that led to 130 degree temperatures — the highest temperature ever recorded in California."

In photos: California wildfires scorch 771,000 in one week

A firefighter tries to put out the wildfire on August 19. Photo: China News Service / Getty Images

California has endured more than 12,000 lightning strikes this week along with broken temperature records, resulting in 560 known wildfires spread across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

What's new: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope, with at least five deaths linked to the fires. Roughly 771,000 acres have been scorched and air quality is dismal, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency.

