Hearst chief resigns after report alleging toxic culture, misconduct

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hearst Magazines president Troy Young resigned Thursday following a report from The New York Times that alleged he fostered a toxic workplace environment, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

The big picture: Young is the latest high-level media executive to resign after employees complained about inappropriate behavior. From 2017-2019, many executives were ousted due to complaints of sexual harassment. This year, several business leaders have resigned amid allegations of insensitivity around race and diversity.

What they're saying: The memo, written to employees from Hearst President & Chief Executive Officer Steven R. Swartz, said he and Young "have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as president of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately."

  • "I recognize that the incidents cited in the NYT article are particularly offensive to women and I want to make clear they do not represent who I am as a person," Young said in response to the Times' reporting.

Catch up quick: A New York Times report published Wednesday found that, in conversations with current and former employees at Hearst, Young repeatedly made lewd remarks to employees.

Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,429,889 — Total deaths: 631,811 — Total recoveries — 8,758,636Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 4,032,430 — Total deaths: 144,167 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: The wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  7. 1 🔇 thing: Lockdowns hush seismic noise around the world.
Pompeo calls for "free world" to rise up against China

Pompeo speaks at the Nixon Library. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo aimed directly for Xi Jinping in a speech Thursday night, calling the Chinese leader "a true believer in a bankrupt totalitarian ideology" and a would-be global hegemon.

Background: Pompeo's was the last in a quartet of speeches from top Trump administration officials laying out what they portray as a battle for the survival of the free world against Beijing and its enablers — including more dovish allies and major U.S. companies.

